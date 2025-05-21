Left Menu

Controversial Shin Bet Chief Dismissal Deemed Illegal by Israel's Supreme Court

Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was illegal. Prime Minister Netanyahu's move earlier this year led to widespread protests, with concerns about threats to state institutions and Israeli democracy. The court’s ruling prompted a significant national debate.

Updated: 21-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:17 IST
Israel's Supreme Court has handed down a landmark ruling, declaring that the government's decision to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, was illegal and contrary to the law. This verdict was reported by Israeli media on Wednesday.

The controversy began in March when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the termination of Ronen Bar's position as head of the domestic intelligence service. This decision ignited widespread protests across the country.

Critics of the move argued that the government was undermining key state institutions and jeopardizing the democratic fabric of Israel. The court's decision has reignited national discourse on the importance of maintaining strong and independent state institutions.

