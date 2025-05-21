Controversial Shin Bet Chief Dismissal Deemed Illegal by Israel's Supreme Court

Israel's Supreme Court has handed down a landmark ruling, declaring that the government's decision to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, was illegal and contrary to the law. This verdict was reported by Israeli media on Wednesday.

The controversy began in March when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the termination of Ronen Bar's position as head of the domestic intelligence service. This decision ignited widespread protests across the country.

Critics of the move argued that the government was undermining key state institutions and jeopardizing the democratic fabric of Israel. The court's decision has reignited national discourse on the importance of maintaining strong and independent state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)