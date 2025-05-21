Diplomatic Tensions: France Summons Israeli Ambassador

In a move highlighting growing diplomatic tensions, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot declared he would summon the Israeli ambassador. This decision comes in response to an incident where French diplomats were reportedly fired upon by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, a town located in the West Bank.

Barrot took to the social media platform X to express his disapproval, labeling the occurrence as 'unacceptable.' The minister underscored the seriousness of the issue and the need for an immediate explanation from the Israeli representative.

This development could potentially strain Franco-Israeli relations, prompting broader discussions on diplomatic protocols and security measures for international envoys operating in conflict-prone regions.

