Diplomatic Tensions: France Summons Israeli Ambassador

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announced on social media that he would summon the Israeli ambassador after French diplomats were targeted by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, West Bank. Barrot described the incident as 'unacceptable' and demanded an explanation from the ambassador.

Updated: 21-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a move highlighting growing diplomatic tensions, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot declared he would summon the Israeli ambassador. This decision comes in response to an incident where French diplomats were reportedly fired upon by Israeli soldiers in Jenin, a town located in the West Bank.

Barrot took to the social media platform X to express his disapproval, labeling the occurrence as 'unacceptable.' The minister underscored the seriousness of the issue and the need for an immediate explanation from the Israeli representative.

This development could potentially strain Franco-Israeli relations, prompting broader discussions on diplomatic protocols and security measures for international envoys operating in conflict-prone regions.

Latest News

