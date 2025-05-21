Left Menu

Setback for Maoists: Top Leader Basavaraju Killed

The killing of CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, by security forces in Chhattisgarh is a significant blow to the group. The elimination of the top Maoist leader is expected to demoralize cadres, many of whom have surrendered or been arrested in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:27 IST
Setback for Maoists: Top Leader Basavaraju Killed
  • Country:
  • India

The elimination of Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, the CPI-Maoist general secretary, marks a major victory for Indian security forces. Killed in Chhattisgarh, Basavaraju was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and his demise is seen as a demoralizing setback for the Maoists.

According to a senior official from the Telangana Police, Basavaraju's death will significantly impair Maoist morale. The banned group, already facing defections, has seen hundreds of cadres surrender in Telangana. This development underscores the government and security forces' efforts to suppress the group.

Basavaraju, who held a BTech degree, had been involved with the Maoists since the 1970s. His alleged involvement in high-profile attacks, including the murder of a Telugu Desam Party MLA, marks him as a key figure in extremist activities. His death signals a critical juncture in the government's campaign against Maoists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025