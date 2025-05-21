Setback for Maoists: Top Leader Basavaraju Killed

The elimination of Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, the CPI-Maoist general secretary, marks a major victory for Indian security forces. Killed in Chhattisgarh, Basavaraju was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and his demise is seen as a demoralizing setback for the Maoists.

According to a senior official from the Telangana Police, Basavaraju's death will significantly impair Maoist morale. The banned group, already facing defections, has seen hundreds of cadres surrender in Telangana. This development underscores the government and security forces' efforts to suppress the group.

Basavaraju, who held a BTech degree, had been involved with the Maoists since the 1970s. His alleged involvement in high-profile attacks, including the murder of a Telugu Desam Party MLA, marks him as a key figure in extremist activities. His death signals a critical juncture in the government's campaign against Maoists.

