Police Crack Down on Drug Operations in Assam

In a major breakthrough against narcotics in Assam, the police have seized drugs valued at several crores of rupees and apprehended four suspected peddlers in two separate operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that one operation was conducted in Karbi Anglong district, while the second took place in Sribhumi district. These operations were launched on the back of credible intelligence, aimed at dismantling the drug trade in these areas.

The Karbi Anglong police intercepted a vehicle, recovering 2.977 kg of morphine estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. In the Sribhumi operation, authorities seized 1.23 kg of heroin worth Rs 6 crore, leading to the arrest of two more peddlers, according to Chief Minister Sarma's statement.

