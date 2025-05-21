Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Drug Operations in Assam

Assam Police seize drugs worth several crores and arrest four suspected peddlers in two major operations. The actions were led in Karbi Anglong and Sribhumi districts, recovering significant quantities of morphine and heroin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:47 IST
  • India

In a major breakthrough against narcotics in Assam, the police have seized drugs valued at several crores of rupees and apprehended four suspected peddlers in two separate operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that one operation was conducted in Karbi Anglong district, while the second took place in Sribhumi district. These operations were launched on the back of credible intelligence, aimed at dismantling the drug trade in these areas.

The Karbi Anglong police intercepted a vehicle, recovering 2.977 kg of morphine estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. In the Sribhumi operation, authorities seized 1.23 kg of heroin worth Rs 6 crore, leading to the arrest of two more peddlers, according to Chief Minister Sarma's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

