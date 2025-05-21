Left Menu

Gurugram Mini Secretariat Evacuation after Bomb Hoax

Authorities evacuated the Gurugram Mini Secretariat following a hoax bomb threat sent to the Deputy Commissioner's email. Specialist teams conducted thorough searches, but no explosives were found. The administration emphasized citizen safety and launched a cyber investigation to identify the email's sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST
Gurugram Mini Secretariat Evacuation after Bomb Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities were forced to evacuate the Gurugram Mini Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat that later proved to be a hoax. The threat, received via email by the Deputy Commissioner, prompted a swift response from the bomb squad, police, and other specialist teams.

After extensive searches of the secretariat complex, officials confirmed that no suspicious objects were found. Despite the scare being a false alarm, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar emphasized that they do not take such situations lightly and prioritize the safety of citizens.

Emergency services, including ambulance, fire brigade, and civil defence teams, remained on high alert during the operation. A cyber investigation is underway to trace the source of the threatening email as authorities seek to ensure community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025