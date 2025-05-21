Gurugram Mini Secretariat Evacuation after Bomb Hoax
Authorities evacuated the Gurugram Mini Secretariat following a hoax bomb threat sent to the Deputy Commissioner's email. Specialist teams conducted thorough searches, but no explosives were found. The administration emphasized citizen safety and launched a cyber investigation to identify the email's sender.
- Country:
- India
Authorities were forced to evacuate the Gurugram Mini Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat that later proved to be a hoax. The threat, received via email by the Deputy Commissioner, prompted a swift response from the bomb squad, police, and other specialist teams.
After extensive searches of the secretariat complex, officials confirmed that no suspicious objects were found. Despite the scare being a false alarm, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar emphasized that they do not take such situations lightly and prioritize the safety of citizens.
Emergency services, including ambulance, fire brigade, and civil defence teams, remained on high alert during the operation. A cyber investigation is underway to trace the source of the threatening email as authorities seek to ensure community security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
