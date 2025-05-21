Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: The Battle Over Government Transparency

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to block orders requiring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to provide documents to a watchdog group. The administration argues that DOGE is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act as it functions as a presidential advisory body.

Updated: 21-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:12 IST
The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to halt court orders that demand the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) release documents to a government watchdog. The administration argues DOGE is an advisory body exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The Justice Department's emergency appeal follows claims by the administration that DOGE, which plays a pivotal role in President Trump's government reform agenda, should not be considered a federal agency required to comply with FOIA. The case has sparked debate over transparency and the scope of DOGE's powers.

In February, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sued, arguing DOGE exercises excessive power without transparency. A district court ruled DOGE likely has significant authority, including terminating federal projects. The case underscores ongoing challenges to Trump's policies in the judicial system.

