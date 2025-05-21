Left Menu

Victory Over Naxalism: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their successful operation against Maoists, including the elimination of notorious leader Nambala Keshav Rao. This achievement marks significant progress under PM Modi to eradicate Naxalism in India. Tribute was also paid to a martyred DRG jawan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:57 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday commended security forces for their significant victory against Naxalism, highlighting the elimination of notorious Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, and 26 other insurgents. This successful operation marks a decisive step in combating Left Wing Extremism in India's challenging terrains.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve, security forces are rapidly progressing to end Naxalism by March 2026. Sai emphasized the campaign's achievements, attributing the success to the dedication and bravery of the soldiers involved.

Sai offered condolences for the loss of a DRG jawan killed in the operation and called for immediate medical assistance for the injured. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma reiterated the strong resolve to rid the region of Naxal extremism, applauding this as the first General Secretary-level victory over Naxalites in three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

