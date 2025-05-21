Victory Over Naxalism: A New Dawn in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their successful operation against Maoists, including the elimination of notorious leader Nambala Keshav Rao. This achievement marks significant progress under PM Modi to eradicate Naxalism in India. Tribute was also paid to a martyred DRG jawan.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday commended security forces for their significant victory against Naxalism, highlighting the elimination of notorious Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, and 26 other insurgents. This successful operation marks a decisive step in combating Left Wing Extremism in India's challenging terrains.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve, security forces are rapidly progressing to end Naxalism by March 2026. Sai emphasized the campaign's achievements, attributing the success to the dedication and bravery of the soldiers involved.
Sai offered condolences for the loss of a DRG jawan killed in the operation and called for immediate medical assistance for the injured. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma reiterated the strong resolve to rid the region of Naxal extremism, applauding this as the first General Secretary-level victory over Naxalites in three decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi announced finalisation of India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention pact after speaking to UK PM Keir Starmer.
The name 'Operation Sindoor' was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Official sources.
CMs, DGPs, chief secys of J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Sikkim, WB to attend meet called by Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah says Operation Sindoor befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge our borders, military and citizens.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan following 'Operation Sindoor'.