Supreme Court Battle Over Musk's Government Department

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a judge's verdict mandating the release of information by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The directive stems from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper's decision in Washington, D.C., declaring DOGE a government agency under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is set to receive documents from DOGE after Cooper's ruling, which also permits the deposition of DOGE's Acting Administrator, Amy Gleason. Despite an appeals court refusing to stay Cooper's order, the administration continues to fight back.

Arguing for an emergency intervention, Solicitor General John Sauer claimed the order could disrupt DOGE's essential mission of combating fraud and waste. The administration aims to prove the department's exemption from FOIA, emphasizing the protection of executive-branch functions.

