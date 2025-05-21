Left Menu

Supreme Court Battle Over Musk's Government Department

The Trump administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to discard a judge's directive requiring the Department of Government Efficiency to disclose information and documents about its operations, following a ruling that DOGE is subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act.

Updated: 21-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:02 IST
The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a judge's verdict mandating the release of information by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The directive stems from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper's decision in Washington, D.C., declaring DOGE a government agency under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is set to receive documents from DOGE after Cooper's ruling, which also permits the deposition of DOGE's Acting Administrator, Amy Gleason. Despite an appeals court refusing to stay Cooper's order, the administration continues to fight back.

Arguing for an emergency intervention, Solicitor General John Sauer claimed the order could disrupt DOGE's essential mission of combating fraud and waste. The administration aims to prove the department's exemption from FOIA, emphasizing the protection of executive-branch functions.

