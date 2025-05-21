Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Shifts Ration Distribution to Fair Price Shops

Andhra Pradesh has decided to replace the ration distribution method via Mobile Dispensing Units with fair price shops starting June 1. The cabinet noted alleged discrepancies in the current system and ensured door delivery will continue for the elderly and disabled for a smooth transition.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant change in its public ration distribution system. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar stated that from June 1, the distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) will be replaced by the traditional fair price shops.

This decision follows the cabinet's observation of alleged discrepancies in the current system under the YSRCP era, favoring a return to the previous method requiring beneficiaries to physically visit fair price shops for their provisions. However, door delivery will remain accessible to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities to prevent inconvenience.

As the TDP-led NDA government considers this a sensitive matter, Minister Manohar reassured the public that essential commodities would be distributed without disruption. Additionally, to tackle 'technical issues' in ration card applications, the government will provide necessary relaxations and ease regulations.

