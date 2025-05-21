Andhra Pradesh Shifts Ration Distribution to Fair Price Shops
Andhra Pradesh has decided to replace the ration distribution method via Mobile Dispensing Units with fair price shops starting June 1. The cabinet noted alleged discrepancies in the current system and ensured door delivery will continue for the elderly and disabled for a smooth transition.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant change in its public ration distribution system. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar stated that from June 1, the distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) will be replaced by the traditional fair price shops.
This decision follows the cabinet's observation of alleged discrepancies in the current system under the YSRCP era, favoring a return to the previous method requiring beneficiaries to physically visit fair price shops for their provisions. However, door delivery will remain accessible to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities to prevent inconvenience.
As the TDP-led NDA government considers this a sensitive matter, Minister Manohar reassured the public that essential commodities would be distributed without disruption. Additionally, to tackle 'technical issues' in ration card applications, the government will provide necessary relaxations and ease regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.
Energy Disputes: Andhra Pradesh Minister vs. YSRCP
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Bihar's NDA Government of Undermining Democracy
Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP in Liquor Policy Case
Debunking Myths: The YSRCP's Controversial Liquor Policy in Andhra Pradesh