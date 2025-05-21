Left Menu

M A Saleem Takes Helm as Karnataka's Police Chief

M A Saleem has been appointed as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police for Karnataka, succeeding Alok Mohan post-retirement. Saleem commended outgoing police chief Mohan for his leadership in enhancing the state's police systems. Saleem vows to maintain Karnataka's status as a top-performing police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

M A Saleem has been appointed as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police for Karnataka, following Alok Mohan's retirement. The change in leadership was finalized on May 21, as per official notifications.

Alok Mohan, an IPS officer from the 1987 batch, retires after a distinguished career, having transformed Karnataka's police force into one of the nation's best. Mohan expressed contentment with the achievements under his leadership and praised the strong political support the police force received.

Saleem, taking over the role, acknowledged Mohan's contributions and assured to uphold the state's reputation as a leading police force. He highlighted his commitment to maintaining the standards set by his predecessor while bringing new accomplishments to the state's law enforcement. Saleem's experience promises continued excellence for Karnataka's police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

