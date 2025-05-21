Illegal Arms Bust: Man Arrested with Firearm and Tools

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, police reported on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by a police team who intercepted the man, originally from Darbhanga district in Bihar, as he was carrying a conspicuous yellow plastic bag.

Inside, authorities discovered a silver pistol, a magazine, and various tools for the making and repair of firearms, leading to charges under the provisions of the Arms Act against the suspect, Md Khaliq.

(With inputs from agencies.)