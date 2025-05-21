Controversy Erupts Over Student's Remarks on Prophet Muhammad
A female student in Pune faces legal action after making allegedly offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a viral video. The video, shared on social media, sparked an online outrage. Authorities filed an FIR against her, accusing her of promoting community enmity and hurting religious sentiments.
- Country:
- India
A female student in Pune has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a viral video, an official revealed on Wednesday.
The video, purportedly shared from the Twitter handle @Sharmishtha_19, incited significant online backlash, prompting users to demand swift action against the individual.
In response to the controversy, Vimantal police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the student, based on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita statutes. Preliminary information suggests she resides in Vimannagar and studies at a prestigious local college. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Storm: Congress Posts and Deletes Peace Quote Amidst Tensions
Tragedy Strikes Poonch: Gurdwara Attack Sparks Outrage
Cross-Border Tensions: Attack on Gurdwara in Poonch Sparks Outrage
Jammu Police Warns Against Social Media Sharing Amid Rising Tensions
Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Ignite Social Media Patriotism