Controversy Erupts Over Student's Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

A female student in Pune has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a viral video, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The video, purportedly shared from the Twitter handle @Sharmishtha_19, incited significant online backlash, prompting users to demand swift action against the individual.

In response to the controversy, Vimantal police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the student, based on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita statutes. Preliminary information suggests she resides in Vimannagar and studies at a prestigious local college. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)