Controversy Erupts Over Student's Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

A female student in Pune faces legal action after making allegedly offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a viral video. The video, shared on social media, sparked an online outrage. Authorities filed an FIR against her, accusing her of promoting community enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A female student in Pune has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a viral video, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The video, purportedly shared from the Twitter handle @Sharmishtha_19, incited significant online backlash, prompting users to demand swift action against the individual.

In response to the controversy, Vimantal police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the student, based on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita statutes. Preliminary information suggests she resides in Vimannagar and studies at a prestigious local college. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

