Tragedy at Sea: The Perilous English Channel Migration

A woman and a child tragically lost their lives during a hazardous overnight sea crossing from France to Britain, French maritime authorities reported. This adds to the growing number of fatalities along this perilous migration route, with at least three deaths recorded this week and 14 this year.

The small boat carrying nearly 80 migrants was discovered off the Pas de Calais coast. Rescue services found the woman and child unconscious on board. A French Navy vessel intervened, rescuing ten people who sought help while the others continued towards British waters.

Earlier this week, the dangerous crossings claimed another life when a boat overloaded with migrants broke apart. This year's figures show over 12,500 crossings of the English Channel, highlighting the ongoing crisis despite the associated risks and rising death toll.

