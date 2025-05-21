Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Perilous English Channel Migration

A woman and child died during an attempted illicit sea crossing from France to Britain, amid increasing fatalities on this treacherous migration route. French rescue services recovered the victims among nearly 80 migrants. With over 12,500 crossings in 2025, the crisis persists as deaths rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:37 IST
Tragedy at Sea: The Perilous English Channel Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A woman and a child tragically lost their lives during a hazardous overnight sea crossing from France to Britain, French maritime authorities reported. This adds to the growing number of fatalities along this perilous migration route, with at least three deaths recorded this week and 14 this year.

The small boat carrying nearly 80 migrants was discovered off the Pas de Calais coast. Rescue services found the woman and child unconscious on board. A French Navy vessel intervened, rescuing ten people who sought help while the others continued towards British waters.

Earlier this week, the dangerous crossings claimed another life when a boat overloaded with migrants broke apart. This year's figures show over 12,500 crossings of the English Channel, highlighting the ongoing crisis despite the associated risks and rising death toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025