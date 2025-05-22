British Minister Demands Investigation into West Bank Incident

In a recent development, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, has urged for an investigation following an incident involving Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

Falconer expressed his concerns on Wednesday after speaking to diplomats affected by gunfire in Jenin, labeling the occurrence as unacceptable.

Stressing the critical need for accountability, he declared that civilians must be safeguarded at all times, and diplomats must be allowed to conduct their duties without hindrance.

