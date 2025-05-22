British Minister Demands Investigation into West Bank Incident
British Minister Hamish Falconer calls for an investigation after Israeli soldiers reportedly fired near diplomats in the West Bank. He emphasizes the protection of civilians and diplomats, underscoring the importance of accountability for those responsible in the Jenin incident.
In a recent development, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, has urged for an investigation following an incident involving Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.
Falconer expressed his concerns on Wednesday after speaking to diplomats affected by gunfire in Jenin, labeling the occurrence as unacceptable.
Stressing the critical need for accountability, he declared that civilians must be safeguarded at all times, and diplomats must be allowed to conduct their duties without hindrance.
