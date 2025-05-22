Left Menu

British Minister Demands Investigation into West Bank Incident

British Minister Hamish Falconer calls for an investigation after Israeli soldiers reportedly fired near diplomats in the West Bank. He emphasizes the protection of civilians and diplomats, underscoring the importance of accountability for those responsible in the Jenin incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:41 IST
British Minister Demands Investigation into West Bank Incident
  • United Kingdom

In a recent development, British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, has urged for an investigation following an incident involving Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

Falconer expressed his concerns on Wednesday after speaking to diplomats affected by gunfire in Jenin, labeling the occurrence as unacceptable.

Stressing the critical need for accountability, he declared that civilians must be safeguarded at all times, and diplomats must be allowed to conduct their duties without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

