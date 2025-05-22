Debunking Myths: Inside Trump's Misleading Claims on South Africa

In a heated Oval Office discussion, U.S. President Donald Trump repeated several false claims regarding the supposed persecution of white South Africans. These assertions were challenged by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attempted to counteract the misinformation during the meeting.

Trump alleged a genocide against white farmers and government-led land expropriation without compensation. These claims have been propagated by select groups, with Elon Musk among its prominent supporters. Despite high murder rates in South Africa, evidence suggests no targeted genocide against white farmers.

Furthermore, while there is a debate on land reform, there is no substantiated evidence of state-driven land seizures. Ramaphosa's administration has sought voluntary sales rather than expropriation, underscoring immense disparities in land ownership. The meeting's outcome highlights the persistence of factually unfounded narratives enduring in political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)