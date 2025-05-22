Left Menu

Canada Eyes Investment in Trump's Golden Dome Defense Project

Canada is considering participating in the U.S. President Donald Trump's $175-billion Golden Dome missile defense project. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed discussions with Trump regarding potential investments, emphasizing the importance of protection for Canadians. A Space Force general has been appointed to lead the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canadian government is weighing the possibility of investing in U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitious $175-billion Golden Dome missile defense project, as confirmed by Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference on Wednesday.

This announcement follows Trump's Tuesday declaration of selecting a design for the defense system, aimed at neutralizing threats from China and Russia. Carney, who recently took office with a strong stance against Trump's policies, acknowledged having multiple discussions with the president about Canada's involvement in the project.

While avoiding specifics on potential Canadian investment, Carney emphasized the strategic benefits of joining the Golden Dome initiative for national security. He noted that participation in such partnerships could enhance protections for both Canadians and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

