Tremors in Crete: Greek Fire Brigade Ready for Action

Following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Crete, all Greek fire brigade units were on high alert but reported no calls for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek fire brigade forces were on heightened alert across the island of Crete on Thursday in response to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of the Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite the significant magnitude of the quake, the fire brigade confirmed that they had not received any requests for assistance or reports of damage thus far.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prepared to respond if any emergency situations arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

