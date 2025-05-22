Tremors in Crete: Greek Fire Brigade Ready for Action
Following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Crete, all Greek fire brigade units were on high alert but reported no calls for assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 09:58 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greek fire brigade forces were on heightened alert across the island of Crete on Thursday in response to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of the Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.
Despite the significant magnitude of the quake, the fire brigade confirmed that they had not received any requests for assistance or reports of damage thus far.
The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, prepared to respond if any emergency situations arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greek
- Crete
- fire brigade
- earthquake
- alert
- Mediterranean Sea
- quake
- high alert
- emergency
- assistance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar Junta Extends Ceasefire Amidst Earthquake Aftermath
Crisis in Myanmar: Healthcare System Struggles Amid Quake Aftermath
Red alert declared in Uttar Pradesh following 'Operation Sindoor': DGP Prashant Kumar.
Operation Sindoor: US Issues Security Alert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Nationwide Alert: From Space Summit to Court Pleas