Left Menu

Supreme Court's Decision on TASMAC Probe: A Setback for BJP

The Supreme Court's stay on the Enforcement Directorate's probe against state-run TASMAC in Tamil Nadu has been labeled a significant setback for the BJP's efforts to discredit the DMK-led state government, according to senior DMK leader R S Bharathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:06 IST
Supreme Court's Decision on TASMAC Probe: A Setback for BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision to halt the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into TASMAC has been described as a major setback for the BJP's alleged attempts to tarnish the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. Senior DMK leader R S Bharathi has criticized the ED, labeling it a 'blackmailing organisation.'

The apex court's stay on the money laundering investigation against TASMAC comes amid allegations of corruption in granting wine shop licenses. The DMK has welcomed the court's order, viewing it as validation against what it perceives as misuse of power by central authorities.

Bharathi also accused the central government of deploying the ED selectively against non-BJP ruled states since Narendra Modi's rise to power in 2014. He suggested that recent ED actions in Tamil Nadu were politically timed ahead of upcoming state elections to discredit the DMK, which has been gaining popularity since M K Stalin assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025