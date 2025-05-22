Supreme Court's Decision on TASMAC Probe: A Setback for BJP
The Supreme Court's stay on the Enforcement Directorate's probe against state-run TASMAC in Tamil Nadu has been labeled a significant setback for the BJP's efforts to discredit the DMK-led state government, according to senior DMK leader R S Bharathi.
The Supreme Court's decision to halt the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into TASMAC has been described as a major setback for the BJP's alleged attempts to tarnish the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. Senior DMK leader R S Bharathi has criticized the ED, labeling it a 'blackmailing organisation.'
The apex court's stay on the money laundering investigation against TASMAC comes amid allegations of corruption in granting wine shop licenses. The DMK has welcomed the court's order, viewing it as validation against what it perceives as misuse of power by central authorities.
Bharathi also accused the central government of deploying the ED selectively against non-BJP ruled states since Narendra Modi's rise to power in 2014. He suggested that recent ED actions in Tamil Nadu were politically timed ahead of upcoming state elections to discredit the DMK, which has been gaining popularity since M K Stalin assumed office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
