TMC Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. A five-member TMC delegation met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, emphasizing the importance of empowering the local government. They highlighted cross-border issues impacting the region and supported Abdullah’s initiatives to address these concerns.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a call for the full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for an empowered local government. This assertion came as a five-member TMC delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
During their discussion, the TMC representatives underlined their belief in federalism, noting that empowering the local government aligns with the Indian Constitution's tenets. They expressed strong support for Chief Minister Abdullah's administration in addressing concerns such as cross-border shelling, which has severely impacted regions like Poonch, Rajouri, and Uri.
Sagarika Ghose emphasized the urgent need to address the hardships faced by border villagers. She conveyed that Chief Minister Abdullah assured them of ongoing efforts to provide medical aid, rebuild educational institutions, and offer compensation. The delegation left for Poonch to interact directly with those affected by the unrest.
