Military Influence Rises in Indonesia's Finance Ministry Amid Concerns

Indonesia is set to appoint Lieutenant General Djaka Budhi Utama, who previously faced a kidnapping conviction, to a senior finance ministry role, according to sources. This decision underscores the increasing involvement of the military in the governance of one of the world's largest democracies.

The anticipated appointment, expected to be finalized by the finance minister on Friday, is the most significant civilian position awarded to a military officer following recent legal changes permitting such placements. Rights groups express concern that these developments could signal a regression toward authoritarianism.

Utama, formerly involved in the 1990s' rights activist abductions, remains on active military duty, defying new regulations requiring retirement before occupying civilian posts. Critics, including Amnesty International, argue that this reflects disregard for past victims and raises questions about Utama's expertise for the finance role.

