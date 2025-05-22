International Aid Efforts and Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Humanitarian aid efforts are underway in Gaza, with around 90 trucks out of an expected 200 having entered the region. The United Nations has announced that these trucks contain essential items such as medicine and nutrition supplies, despite facing obstacles like security risks and coordination issues with Israeli authorities.

Under international pressure, Israel recently allowed the resumption of some humanitarian aid into Gaza, which had been completely blocked for nearly three months. However, the aid remains largely at the Kerem Shalom crossing, awaiting distribution amid logistical challenges.

The Middle East's complex geopolitical landscape intensified as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired missiles at Israel, both successfully intercepted, causing no casualties. Meanwhile, France's foreign minister condemned the killing of two embassy staff in Washington, calling it a grave act of antisemitic violence.

