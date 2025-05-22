Tensions Rise: Potential Israeli Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that the United States would be legally accountable if Israel attacks Iranian nuclear facilities. This statement comes amid speculation that Israel is gearing up for strikes on Iran.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that the United States would hold legal responsibility if Israel proceeds with an attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
This assertion was made amidst growing rumors that Israel is planning potential strikes on such facilities in Iran, heightening regional tensions.
The statement underscored the complex geopolitical ties and legal implications surrounding the contentious issue of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.
