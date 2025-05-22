Britain Considers Chemical Castration for Sex Offenders to Tackle Prison Overcrowding

Britain is weighing the option of mandating chemical castration for sex offenders as it seeks ways to address the growing crisis of prison overcrowding. This potential reform comes under the newly established Labour government, aiming to manage space more efficiently in the nation's densely populated prisons.

Prison occupancy in England and Wales reached unprecedented levels by September, prompting the government to consider temporary accommodations in police cells. Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood reported on a key review recommending strategies like extending a pilot program that employs medication to curb inappropriate sexual arousal.

The Independent Sentencing Review sheds light on systemic issues, advocating for reduced reliance on incarceration and suggesting enhanced electronic monitoring and probation investment. Despite these progressive steps, the government dismissed proposals for capping maximum sentences, leaving severe offenders subject to prolonged imprisonment.

