China and Netherlands Strengthen Cooperation Amid Global Challenges
China and the Netherlands are committed to enhancing collaboration in semiconductor technology and other fields as part of broader China-EU relations. Despite earlier tensions over semiconductor export controls, both nations have pledged to address global challenges, such as climate change, through stronger ties and dialogue.
Amid global challenges, China and the Netherlands have committed to intensifying their cooperation, focusing on bolstering China-EU relations. This was declared after a meeting between top diplomats from both countries, highlighting plans to tackle climate change and the green transition.
The two nations plan to keep close communication, especially regarding semiconductor technology, while promoting free trade and a multilateral trading system. The recent easing of tensions follows the Netherlands' decision to expand semiconductor export controls under US pressure.
In discussions held in Beijing, both parties expressed willingness to address global issues collectively. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized deepening practical cooperation, echoing Dutch interests in advancing climate and gender rights initiatives. Meanwhile, the introduction of export license requirements in the Netherlands marks a shift influenced by US geopolitical strategies.
