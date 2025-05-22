Inside the Maze of U.S. News: From Defense Deals to Economic Shifts

The United States has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar to serve as the new Air Force One for President Trump. This generous gift may soon undergo rapid upgrades for presidential use, as noted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In a concerning cybersecurity breach, a hacker infiltrated the communications app used by former Trump aide Mike Waltz, potentially exposing data from a wide range of U.S. government officials. Over 60 unique government users were identified among the leaked data, igniting debates about security protocols.

The U.S. Army is set to revise the records of transgender soldiers to reflect their birth sex as a step towards pushing them out of service, according to internal guidance accessed by Reuters. This move forms part of ongoing military personnel policy discussions.

