Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami's Directive: Uttarakhand's Fight Against Encroachment and Corruption

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami focuses on removing encroachments, addressing religious conversion, boosting anti-corruption efforts, and ensuring cultural identity in construction. Dhami emphasizes the need for vigilance against encroachments, authenticating government documents, prioritizing local workers, and enhancing border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami's Directive: Uttarakhand's Fight Against Encroachment and Corruption
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to intensify efforts against encroachment on government land. During a meeting, Dhami emphasized the need to prevent re-encroachment and urged a comprehensive evaluation of encroachments, especially on enemy properties.

Highlighting the importance of integrity, the chief minister directed officials to vigorously tackle religious conversion cases and maintain vigilance across districts. He also initiated a state-wide anti-corruption drive, underscoring the significance of the toll-free number 1064 for reporting corruption cases.

Dhami further instructed local prioritization in government building projects, ensuring cultural and architectural heritage is preserved. In addition, he called for strengthened security in border areas and authenticity checks for government documents and Aadhaar issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025