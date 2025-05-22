Pushkar Singh Dhami's Directive: Uttarakhand's Fight Against Encroachment and Corruption

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to intensify efforts against encroachment on government land. During a meeting, Dhami emphasized the need to prevent re-encroachment and urged a comprehensive evaluation of encroachments, especially on enemy properties.

Highlighting the importance of integrity, the chief minister directed officials to vigorously tackle religious conversion cases and maintain vigilance across districts. He also initiated a state-wide anti-corruption drive, underscoring the significance of the toll-free number 1064 for reporting corruption cases.

Dhami further instructed local prioritization in government building projects, ensuring cultural and architectural heritage is preserved. In addition, he called for strengthened security in border areas and authenticity checks for government documents and Aadhaar issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)