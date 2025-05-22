Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Addresses Serious Incident of Dowry-related Suicide

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, expressed his concern regarding the tragic incident involving the alleged suicide of Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of an ousted NCP politician. The case has sparked significant attention due to accusations of dowry harassment in Pune district.

Rajendra Hagawane, a former Nationalist Congress Party leader, and four family members are accused of abetting Vaishnavi's suicide. Relatives allege that the young woman faced severe dowry harassment, leading to her tragic demise.

In response, some arrests have been made, and authorities are hunting down the remaining suspects. The incident has prompted swift legal action, with the government ensuring custody of Vaishnavi's child to her maternal family while continuing to investigate the charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)