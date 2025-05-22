Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Addresses Serious Incident of Dowry-related Suicide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed concern over the alleged suicide of Vaishnavi, daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane. The incident, involving dowry harassment, has led to arrests and an ongoing investigation, underscoring its seriousness in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:59 IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Addresses Serious Incident of Dowry-related Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, expressed his concern regarding the tragic incident involving the alleged suicide of Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of an ousted NCP politician. The case has sparked significant attention due to accusations of dowry harassment in Pune district.

Rajendra Hagawane, a former Nationalist Congress Party leader, and four family members are accused of abetting Vaishnavi's suicide. Relatives allege that the young woman faced severe dowry harassment, leading to her tragic demise.

In response, some arrests have been made, and authorities are hunting down the remaining suspects. The incident has prompted swift legal action, with the government ensuring custody of Vaishnavi's child to her maternal family while continuing to investigate the charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025