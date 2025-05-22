Protest Over Water Crisis in Jamshedpur
The Janata Dal (United), led by MLA Saryu Roy, staged a protest in Jamshedpur against the erratic water supply. Despite a substantial investment in the Mango water project, residents face severe shortages. Activists demand immediate resolution as assurances from authorities remain unfulfilled.
The Janata Dal (United) staged a protest outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate on Thursday. The demonstration, led by JD(U) Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Roy, aimed to address the city's inconsistent water supply.
Hundreds of party supporters, along with NDA allies including BJP and Lok Janshakti Party, participated in the 'Akroshpurn Dharna'. The protestors demanded immediate government intervention to resolve the water crisis affecting 75% of Mango area residents, despite a Rs 125 crore investment in the water project.
Roy highlighted that residents endure only 10 to 15 minutes of water daily due to malfunctioning infrastructure. Despite assurances from water department officials, no progress has been made. Roy warned that protests would escalate if prompt action is not taken.

