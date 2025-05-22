Left Menu

Trilateral Collaborations and Peace Efforts: Dar's Diplomatic Endeavors

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the stability of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and detailed his successful diplomatic engagements in China. The trilateral meeting focused on eradicating terrorism and boosting regional connectivity through CPEC. Dar emphasized Pakistan's commitment to peace and diplomacy amid increasing tensions.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar affirmed the ongoing stability of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, noting smooth military-to-military engagements. During a news conference, he emphasized that the ceasefire is not temporary and highlighted Pakistan's willingness to defend its sovereignty.

Dar recently returned from a pivotal trip to China, where he participated in high-level discussions, including a trilateral meeting with China and Afghanistan. The meeting aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan for improved connectivity.

He further detailed the progression of infrastructure projects such as the proposed highway from Peshawar to Kabul and the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Railway Project, which promise significant economic benefits. Dar underscored Pakistan's readiness for dialogue with India while maintaining peace and self-defense priorities.

