Trilateral Collaborations and Peace Efforts: Dar's Diplomatic Endeavors

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar affirmed the ongoing stability of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, noting smooth military-to-military engagements. During a news conference, he emphasized that the ceasefire is not temporary and highlighted Pakistan's willingness to defend its sovereignty.

Dar recently returned from a pivotal trip to China, where he participated in high-level discussions, including a trilateral meeting with China and Afghanistan. The meeting aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan for improved connectivity.

He further detailed the progression of infrastructure projects such as the proposed highway from Peshawar to Kabul and the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Railway Project, which promise significant economic benefits. Dar underscored Pakistan's readiness for dialogue with India while maintaining peace and self-defense priorities.

