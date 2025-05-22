Two Found Guilty in 2019 Nairobi Hotel Attack

A Kenyan court delivered a verdict on Thursday, convicting two individuals of aiding in the 2019 militant attack on Nairobi's Dusit hotel complex, an assault that tragically claimed 21 lives. The court found them guilty of providing logistical support to the attackers, who were identified as members of the al Shabaab group.

Authorities arrested Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali later in 2019 on charges of aiding the militants. The pair were accused of supplying financial and logistical support, including false identity cards, to facilitate the escape of the attackers. Despite their pleas of innocence, the court convicted them.

Kenya has frequently been a target of al Shabaab's aggression, with previous major assaults on the Westgate shopping mall in 2013 and Garissa University in 2015. The militant group's attacks are purportedly in retaliation for Kenya's military involvement in Somalia.

