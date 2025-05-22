Left Menu

Two Found Guilty in 2019 Nairobi Hotel Attack

A Kenyan court found two individuals guilty of aiding the 2019 attack on Nairobi's Dusit hotel by al Shabaab militants. The attack left 21 dead. The accused provided logistical support and fake IDs to the assailants. Sentencing will occur next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST
Two Found Guilty in 2019 Nairobi Hotel Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A Kenyan court delivered a verdict on Thursday, convicting two individuals of aiding in the 2019 militant attack on Nairobi's Dusit hotel complex, an assault that tragically claimed 21 lives. The court found them guilty of providing logistical support to the attackers, who were identified as members of the al Shabaab group.

Authorities arrested Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali later in 2019 on charges of aiding the militants. The pair were accused of supplying financial and logistical support, including false identity cards, to facilitate the escape of the attackers. Despite their pleas of innocence, the court convicted them.

Kenya has frequently been a target of al Shabaab's aggression, with previous major assaults on the Westgate shopping mall in 2013 and Garissa University in 2015. The militant group's attacks are purportedly in retaliation for Kenya's military involvement in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025