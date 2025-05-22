Corruption Exposed: Former J&K Governor Faces Charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik along with seven others, accusing them of corruption in awarding a Rs 2,200-crore contract for the Kiru hydropower project. The chargesheet was submitted to a special court in Jammu after a three-year investigation.

In an alleged conspiracy involving significant political and corporate figures, the CBI named Malik, two of his aides, and officials from Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd. Legal provisions invoked in the chargesheet include Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, in light of the alleged crime occurring before the abrogation of Article 370.

Amid the legal proceedings, Malik, who is hospitalized, has publicly claimed his innocence and criticized the CBI's actions as harassment. Malik suggested he was targeted for being a whistleblower, having reported corruption during his tenure as governor. He emphasized his resolve, noting investigations previously yielded no incriminating evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)