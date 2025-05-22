Left Menu

Clash in Shahdol: Fir Lodged Against Policemen for Assaulting Doctor

An FIR was filed against five policemen for allegedly assaulting a doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The incident led to injuries for Dr. Krishnendu Dwivedi. Authorities launched an investigation following complaints from the local medical community. The case also involves charges against Dr. Dwivedi for obstructing government work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:12 IST
Clash in Shahdol: Fir Lodged Against Policemen for Assaulting Doctor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against five policemen, with one officer removed from duty, following allegations of assaulting a government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The incident is said to have occurred between May 16 and May 17 due to a dispute between the doctor, Krishnendu Dwivedi, and police officers during a routine patrol.

The altercation, reportedly leading to manhandling from both sides, resulted in Dr. Dwivedi's arrest and subsequent assault while in custody, causing severe injuries to his spine, according to his wife, Ratnamala Mishra. Medical associations, expressing their concern, submitted a memorandum prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

District Magistrate Dr. Kedar Singh instructed a probe with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arvind Shah heading the inquiry, requesting a report within 15 days. Meanwhile, Dr. Dwivedi faces charges of obstructing government work, raising questions on the incident's unfolding and police conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025