Clash in Shahdol: Fir Lodged Against Policemen for Assaulting Doctor

An FIR has been registered against five policemen, with one officer removed from duty, following allegations of assaulting a government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The incident is said to have occurred between May 16 and May 17 due to a dispute between the doctor, Krishnendu Dwivedi, and police officers during a routine patrol.

The altercation, reportedly leading to manhandling from both sides, resulted in Dr. Dwivedi's arrest and subsequent assault while in custody, causing severe injuries to his spine, according to his wife, Ratnamala Mishra. Medical associations, expressing their concern, submitted a memorandum prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

District Magistrate Dr. Kedar Singh instructed a probe with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arvind Shah heading the inquiry, requesting a report within 15 days. Meanwhile, Dr. Dwivedi faces charges of obstructing government work, raising questions on the incident's unfolding and police conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)