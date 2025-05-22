Left Menu

France Dismisses Israeli Accusations of Antisemitic Incitement in Europe

France has rejected Israel's accusations of antisemitic incitement by European officials, calling the claims 'unjustified and outrageous'. The rejection follows Israeli criticisms amid rising tensions due to its military actions in Gaza and allegations against European figures over an incident involving Israeli embassy staffers in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has dismissed Israeli allegations that accuse some European officials of inciting antisemitic sentiments, deeming these claims 'unjustified and outrageous,' stated Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine during a weekly press briefing.

'France has condemned, continues to condemn, and will always unequivocally condemn all antisemitic acts,' Lemoine asserted, countering Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's accusations directed at unnamed European officials for 'toxic antisemitic incitement' after a fatal attack on Israeli embassy staffers in Washington.

This diplomatic spat occurs amidst growing European criticism of Israel's intensified military operations in Gaza, where aid blockades have triggered dire humanitarian warnings of a looming famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

