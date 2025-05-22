Chemical Castration Controversy: UK's New Strategy for Sex Offenders

The British government is implementing controversial measures to tackle its burgeoning prison system, introducing medication to suppress sex drive among certain offenders. This bold move forms part of a broader strategy endorsed by an independent sentencing review aimed at cutting reoffending rates.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled the plan, which includes chemical castration for certain offenders in 20 prisons across two regions. Emphasizing the necessity of marrying this approach with psychological therapies, Mahmood noted its effectiveness in reducing reoffending by 60%.

Furthermore, the government has committed £700 million annually towards probation services to aid rehabilitation and counteract backlash against these policies. Amid this, there are calls for increased flexibility in judicial sentencing and significant investment into a major prison building initiative.

