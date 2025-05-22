Left Menu

Chemical Castration Controversy: UK's New Strategy for Sex Offenders

The British government announces plans to use medication, specifically chemical castration, to suppress the sex drive of certain offenders to reduce reoffending and alleviate prison overcrowding. This comes as part of a sweeping prison reform after an independent sentencing review. The plan includes investments in probation services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:52 IST
Chemical Castration Controversy: UK's New Strategy for Sex Offenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government is implementing controversial measures to tackle its burgeoning prison system, introducing medication to suppress sex drive among certain offenders. This bold move forms part of a broader strategy endorsed by an independent sentencing review aimed at cutting reoffending rates.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled the plan, which includes chemical castration for certain offenders in 20 prisons across two regions. Emphasizing the necessity of marrying this approach with psychological therapies, Mahmood noted its effectiveness in reducing reoffending by 60%.

Furthermore, the government has committed £700 million annually towards probation services to aid rehabilitation and counteract backlash against these policies. Amid this, there are calls for increased flexibility in judicial sentencing and significant investment into a major prison building initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025