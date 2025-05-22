NIA Cracks Down on Khalistan Liberation Force Operatives
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Bhagwant Singh, a key associate of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), involved in a grenade attack on an Amritsar temple. This arrest increases the total to four. The investigative agency continues its crackdown on the terrorist group.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another breakthrough in its crackdown on the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) by arresting Bhagwant Singh, also known as Manna Bhatti, from Akalgarh village in Amritsar, officials announced on Thursday.
Bhagwant Singh is a crucial associate of two operatives responsible for the grenade attack at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar, conducted by Gursidak Singh and Vishal, alias Chuchi, in March. The attack was claimed by the KLF.
The NIA revealed that Bhagwant provided shelter to the attackers and facilitated the concealment of the grenade. This marks the fourth arrest related to this case, as authorities continue to investigate the KLF's operations both in India and abroad.
