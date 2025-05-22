Temple Tensions: Man Arrested in Vadodara for Vandalism and Assault

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody in Vadodara, Gujarat, for allegedly vandalizing a temple and displaying aggressive behavior towards a devotee, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on May 20 at roughly 7 p.m. in the Ekta Nagar locality's Ramji temple. The accused, identified as Irfan Shaikh, reportedly disrupted a youth conducting an 'aarti' by throwing a photograph of Lord Ram and a loudspeaker out of the temple. Subsequent attempts by the devotee and his mother to intervene resulted in their assault.

Following his arrest, Shaikh allegedly attacked a police head constable and damaged property at a nearby police station, leading to an additional FIR. He has since been placed in judicial custody, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)