Delhi’s Legal Battles: A Shift in Power Dynamics

The BJP-led Delhi government is moving to withdraw seven cases against the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor, filed by the previous AAP-led administration. These cases involve issues over control of services in Delhi, including solid waste management, the Yamuna River, and appointments of Group-A officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's recent decision to withdraw seven cases from the Supreme Court marks a significant turn in its legal stance against the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor. The move reflects a shift in governance dynamics following the transition from an AAP-led to a BJP-led administration.

These cases, initially filed under the AAP regime, challenged the extent of the Lieutenant Governor's authority concerning various administrative committees like solid waste management and Yamuna River rejuvenation. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati articulated this intent to withdraw, aiming to alleviate the Supreme Court's docket of these complex issues.

The cases also involve constitutional matters, including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which redefined powers over service transfers in Delhi. By stepping back, the current Delhi government seems to realign its legislative approach under the BJP's governance philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

