Delhi Assembly PAC Seeks Answers on Air Pollution, Liquor, Healthcare
The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee examined the Comptroller and Auditor General reports on air pollution, liquor trade, and healthcare from the previous AAP government. The committee aims to ensure transparency and accountability by seeking detailed information from relevant departments for further action.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened on Thursday to scrutinize the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports tackling crucial issues like air pollution, liquor trade, and healthcare under the former AAP administration.
With the CAG reports tabled in March during the Delhi Assembly's budget session, the PAC has been tasked with submitting detailed reports, focusing on accountability and transparency in the public interest, according to PAC Chairman Ajay Mahawar.
Mahawar emphasized the importance of meaningful discourse on these topics that directly impact citizens, committing to unbiased and thorough examination of departmental actions. The meeting saw participation from both BJP and AAP MLAs who are PAC members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Myanmar: Healthcare System Struggles Amid Quake Aftermath
New Regulatory Standards Bill to Lift Productivity and Transparency in NZ Lawmaking
Performance and transparency drive trust in generative AI
Market Turbulence: Healthcare and Real Estate Lead FTSE Decline Amid US-UK Trade Developments
Aster DM Healthcare Expands Bengaluru Reach with New Hospital