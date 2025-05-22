Delhi Assembly PAC Seeks Answers on Air Pollution, Liquor, Healthcare

The Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened on Thursday to scrutinize the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports tackling crucial issues like air pollution, liquor trade, and healthcare under the former AAP administration.

With the CAG reports tabled in March during the Delhi Assembly's budget session, the PAC has been tasked with submitting detailed reports, focusing on accountability and transparency in the public interest, according to PAC Chairman Ajay Mahawar.

Mahawar emphasized the importance of meaningful discourse on these topics that directly impact citizens, committing to unbiased and thorough examination of departmental actions. The meeting saw participation from both BJP and AAP MLAs who are PAC members.

