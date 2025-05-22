Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Faces Court Over Derogatory Remarks

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in court regarding a 2023 case for derogatory comments against police. Previously, he attended court in February, denying accusations and opting for trial. Initially filed in Nirmal, the case moved to Begum Bazar, Hyderabad, for jurisdiction clarity.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:17 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before a special court concerning a 2023 case accusing him of making derogatory remarks about police personnel during his tenure as President of the state's Congress.

This marks Reddy's second court appearance, following his February session where he denied the allegations and requested a trial. The court has scheduled the case judgment for June 12.

Originating from an August 2023 complaint by a Nirmal District Police Association President, the case was transferred from Nirmal to Hyderabad's Begum Bazar police station due to jurisdiction issues. The complaint involved statements made by Reddy at Hyderabad's Gandhi Bhavan.

