Demolition Orders in Delhi's Jamia Nagar: Land Dispute Intensifies

Authorities in Delhi's Jamia Nagar have issued demolition notices to multiple properties, citing encroachment on land owned by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. This move comes as part of ongoing legal and administrative actions to address land disputes in the area.

The demolition notices, dated May 22, were posted on the affected properties in Okhla, Khizerbaba Colony. They inform residents that the houses and shops on this land are illegal and must be vacated and removed within 15 days.

This action follows a directive from the Supreme Court dated May 8, which instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to proceed with the demolition of unauthorized structures in Okhla village, ensuring compliance with existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)