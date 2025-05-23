Uttarakhand Court Moves to Relocate Stone Crushers

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant step by directing the establishment of a separate zone for stone crushers, ensuring they are moved away from populated areas.

This order came from a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ashish Naithani, who have instructed the mining secretary to identify locations for this new zone and report back in six weeks.

Pending the submission and review of this report, the court has ordered a halt to the installation of new stone crushers. The move follows a petition from Mahendra Singh of Fateh Tanda village and others, highlighting the adverse effects of nearby crusher operations on agriculture.

