Senate Blocks California's Bold Move Toward Electric Vehicles

In a significant political clash, the U.S. Senate has moved to block California's groundbreaking legislation aimed at ending the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. This decision marks a substantial setback for the state's ambitions to lead the nation's transition to electric vehicles.

The controversial measure now heads to the White House, where President Trump is anticipated to sign it, amidst substantial pushback from California's Democratic leadership. They argue that the move infringes on the state's rights and efforts to address climate change.

As tensions rise, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta vow legal action, asserting that the Senate's actions violate federal laws designed to allow state mandates. The debate underscores a broader nationwide contention over emissions standards and energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)