Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Anchorage has agreed to a $2.1 million settlement with the family of Easter Leafa, a 16-year-old girl fatally shot by police last year. The incident involved Leafa holding a knife, with state prosecutors later determining the officer's use of deadly force was justified.
In a significant development, Anchorage has reached a $2.1 million settlement with the family of Easter Leafa, a 16-year-old fatally shot by police last August while holding a knife. The settlement, confirmed by the family's attorney, comes after deliberations involving Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance and Police Chief Sean Case.
The tragedy unfolded when officers responded to a call from Leafa's sister, alleging that Leafa threatened her with a knife. State prosecutors later determined that the officer involved acted within legal parameters, deeming the use of deadly force justified.
Leafa, among seven individuals shot by police in Anchorage during a three-month period, had recently relocated from American Samoa. In a statement, Mayor LaFrance highlighted the importance of healing for the family and the community, acknowledging the challenges faced by police officers.
