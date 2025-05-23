Seoul-Washington Defence Dynamics Amid Potential U.S. Troop Reallocation

South Korea's defence ministry has swiftly dismissed claims of discussions with Washington regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from its territory. This response follows a report by the Wall Street Journal suggesting potential troop relocations within the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam.

Currently, 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea. Despite speculation, Seoul maintains that its cooperative defence efforts with the United States remain robust to counter North Korean threats. Defence costs are being treated separately from trade discussions, as emphasized by South Korean authorities.

Coinciding with these military and diplomatic developments, South Korea faces a snap presidential election on June 3, aiming to fill a political void. This election holds significant implications for South Korea as it engages in negotiations to alleviate U.S. tariffs burdening its export-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)