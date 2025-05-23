Major U.S. Banks Consider Joint Stablecoin Initiative

In a significant move, some of the largest U.S. banks are considering a collaborative effort to introduce a joint stablecoin, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to sources familiar with the developments, discussions are underway among financial giants, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, among others.

This initiative is expected to bolster the digital payments landscape by leveraging blockchain technology, a step that would enhance transaction security and efficiency while maintaining the banks' competitive standing within the financial industry.

