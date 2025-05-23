Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Japan's Akazawa Seeks Tariff Resolution in U.S. Visit

Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa heads to the U.S. for a fourth round of trade discussions. These talks aim to address contentious auto and steel tariffs. Despite Tokyo's push for elimination, Washington's reluctance generates uncertainty. Both nations strive for a mutually beneficial agreement, with Japan offering cooperation in other areas.

Japan's principal tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is set to visit the United States on May 30 for a crucial fourth round of trade talks, a mere week after his previous visit, according to sources acquainted with the situation.

The discussions aim to bridge a significant gap between Washington's hesitancy to reduce auto and steel tariffs and Tokyo's firm demand for their removal. Despite the uncertainty overshadowing negotiations, Akazawa expressed confidence in finding a common ground that offers mutually beneficial terms.

While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is unlikely to attend this weekend's discussions, Japan proposes increased cooperation in shipbuilding and the reduction of certification requirements for imports to move talks forward.

