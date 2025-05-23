Left Menu

Trade Tensions Flare Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

U.S. trade officials urge the EU to cut tariffs on American goods, warning of stalled negotiations without concessions. The EU seeks a joint framework for discussions, but disparities remain. In response to previous U.S. tariffs, the EU proposed zero duties for all industrial goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is pressing the European Union for unilateral tariff concessions on American products, threatening a halt in negotiations without them. The Financial Times reported that U.S. trade officials are intensifying calls for reductions amid ongoing talks to prevent additional 20% tariffs.

Senior U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to confront European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic with claims that the EU's recent proposals fall short of U.S. expectations. According to sources, the EU seeks a comprehensive framework for negotiations, but both sides remain at odds.

With previous U.S. tariffs on EU cars, steel, and aluminum, plus an impending tariff deadline, the EU has paused its retaliatory measures, suggesting zero tariffs on industrial goods as a resolution. The European Commission and U.S. Trade Representative's office have yet to comment on these developments, as reported by Reuters.

