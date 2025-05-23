Left Menu

Clear Voice of the South China Sea: A Call for Cooperation and Peace

The seminar 'Let the World Hear the Clear Voice of the South China Sea' in Beijing gathered over 50 experts to discuss amplifying China's stance on the South China Sea. Key figures highlighted the urgency of implementing the Code of Conduct to promote peace and cooperation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:45 IST
Clear Voice of the South China Sea: A Call for Cooperation and Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On May 15, 2025, Beijing hosted a seminar titled 'Let the World Hear the Clear Voice of the South China Sea', featuring over 50 experts from notable institutions such as the China International Communications Group and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

Notable speeches were delivered via video by international scholars, including David Gosset, who commended the shared commitment of China and ASEAN to peace through the implementation of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

Experts stressed the urgency of advancing international dialogue and forming a stronger consensus between China and ASEAN, aiming for a peaceful transformation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025