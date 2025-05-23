Clear Voice of the South China Sea: A Call for Cooperation and Peace

On May 15, 2025, Beijing hosted a seminar titled 'Let the World Hear the Clear Voice of the South China Sea', featuring over 50 experts from notable institutions such as the China International Communications Group and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

Notable speeches were delivered via video by international scholars, including David Gosset, who commended the shared commitment of China and ASEAN to peace through the implementation of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

Experts stressed the urgency of advancing international dialogue and forming a stronger consensus between China and ASEAN, aiming for a peaceful transformation in the region.

