Clear Voice of the South China Sea: A Call for Cooperation and Peace
The seminar 'Let the World Hear the Clear Voice of the South China Sea' in Beijing gathered over 50 experts to discuss amplifying China's stance on the South China Sea. Key figures highlighted the urgency of implementing the Code of Conduct to promote peace and cooperation in the region.
- Country:
- China
On May 15, 2025, Beijing hosted a seminar titled 'Let the World Hear the Clear Voice of the South China Sea', featuring over 50 experts from notable institutions such as the China International Communications Group and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.
Notable speeches were delivered via video by international scholars, including David Gosset, who commended the shared commitment of China and ASEAN to peace through the implementation of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.
Experts stressed the urgency of advancing international dialogue and forming a stronger consensus between China and ASEAN, aiming for a peaceful transformation in the region.
