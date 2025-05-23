Vietnam Cracks Down on Telegram: Non-Compliance Leads to Ban

The Vietnamese technology ministry has directed telecommunication service providers to block the popular messaging app Telegram. This directive stems from the app's non-compliance in fighting alleged crimes by its users, as detailed in a government document reviewed by Reuters.

Signed on May 21 by the deputy head of the telecom department, the document compels telecom companies to implement the block and report back by June 2. Authorities cited a significant number of violations, including fraud and drug trafficking, across 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups within the country.

A ministry official confirmed the document's authenticity to Reuters and highlighted that Telegram's failure to cooperate by sharing user data during criminal investigations has prompted this action. Despite the directive, Telegram remains accessible in Vietnam as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)