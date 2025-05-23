Left Menu

Vietnam Cracks Down on Telegram: Non-Compliance Leads to Ban

Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecom providers to block Telegram due to non-cooperation in crime investigations. The government cites violations in 68% of the app's channels, involving fraud and drug-related offenses, prompting this robust move. Telegram remains operational in Vietnam as of now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vietnamese technology ministry has directed telecommunication service providers to block the popular messaging app Telegram. This directive stems from the app's non-compliance in fighting alleged crimes by its users, as detailed in a government document reviewed by Reuters.

Signed on May 21 by the deputy head of the telecom department, the document compels telecom companies to implement the block and report back by June 2. Authorities cited a significant number of violations, including fraud and drug trafficking, across 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups within the country.

A ministry official confirmed the document's authenticity to Reuters and highlighted that Telegram's failure to cooperate by sharing user data during criminal investigations has prompted this action. Despite the directive, Telegram remains accessible in Vietnam as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

