Odisha's Special Initiative for Kotia: Resolving Decades of Border Dispute
The Odisha government has established a 16-member committee led by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari to address issues in Kotia gram panchayat near the Andhra Pradesh border. This initiative, backed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to create a unified administrative mechanism and strengthen Odia culture in the region.
The Odisha government has announced the formation of a 16-member committee focused on Kotia gram panchayat, a strategically important area in Koraput district, bordering Andhra Pradesh. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will chair the committee, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Kotia's significance has grown due to longstanding territorial disputes with Andhra Pradesh. Despite a Supreme Court directive for status quo since 2006, tensions linger over governance and development efforts. The new committee aims to create an administrative framework to streamline services currently managed by multiple independent agencies.
Key goals include a unified agency led by a senior officer and strengthening the cultural identity of the region through Odia traditions and festivals. The panel will propose structures for service convergence and funding, enhancing both administrative efficiency and local cultural connection.
